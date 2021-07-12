In Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 12 July 2021 2:39 pm / 0 comments

The date is set. Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) will officially be launching the Arteon R-Line facelift on July 16 (Friday), more than a month after it began taking orders for the flagship fastback. The digital livestream begins at 12.30 pm, so be sure to catch it either on the company’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, or via paultan.org, of course.

Now, the Arteon R-Line 2.0 TSI 4Motion is a locally assembled model that will be priced around RM245k to RM255k. That makes it quite a bit more expensive than the outgoing model’s sticker price of RM221,065, but you do get a few extra stuff to go with the price hike.

VPCM has confirmed that it will come with the uprated EA888 2.0 litre TSI turbocharged four-cylinder engine that develops 280 PS from 5,100 to 6,500 rpm and 350 Nm of torque between 1,700 and 5,600 rpm. A seven-speed DSG wet dual-clutch transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive is standard, sending it going from zero to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds.

Standard equipment includes full LED headlights, LED tail lights with sequential indicators, 19-inch Montevideo two-tone alloy wheels (same as before), Nappa carbon-print leather upholstery, 12-speaker, 700-watt Harman Kardon sound system, a 9.2-inch Discover Pro infotainment touchscreen wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 360-degree camera, a hands-free powered tailgate, and Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive dampers.

With that price tag, do you think the latest Volkswagen Arteon has what it takes to go against more established premium rivals that are similarly priced, such as the G20 BMW 3 Series and W205 Mercedes-Benz C-Class? Well, find out what Volkswagen exterior and interior design heads think.

GALLERY: Volkswagen Arteon R-Line facelift official press images