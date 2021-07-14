In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 14 July 2021 12:17 pm / 1 comment

After revealing an exterior photo of the third-generation Toyota Tundra in June, which was later followed by a peek at the pick-up truck’s dashboard, the Japanese carmaker is now continuing its teaser campaign by showing us some of other features we can expect ahead of an official reveal in the fall of this year.

A new video of the Tundra’s interior reveals that the model will come with a large, electrically powered moonroof to allow for plenty of natural light into the cabin. This, along with what appears to be generous amounts of headroom, should help create a rather roomy living space.

Elsewhere, we also find leather upholstery along with speakers and microphones mounted in the headliner. As with the previous Tundra, the entire rear window can be raised or lowered electronically, allowing for maximum airflow through the cab. This feature isn’t particularly common in the full-size pick-up segment in the United States, as most models typically have a powered centre section instead.

In a previous teaser, we know that the new Tundra will have a widescreen infotainment system and a perforated leather steering wheel with a red 12 o’clock stripe. The former supports Apple CarPlay and is linked to a JBL sound system with speakers in the A-pillars.

These features are likely standard on higher trim levels like the TRD Pro that showed off its exterior previously. As with most modern pick-ups in this class, the design commands attention, with a massive hexagonal-shaped grille flanked by T-shaped headlamps, with vertical air intakes under them. There’s also a tall bonnet with black TRD Pro trimmings, while other cues include bold wheel arches, a wraparound windscreen and C-shaped taillights that conform with the contours of the bed.

Under the bonnet, the Tundra will be powered by Toyota’s iForce Max powerplants, with reports suggesting it will be the same range used by the latest Land Cruiser. This includes a 3.5 litre twin-turbo V6 (also found in the Lexus LS) that makes 415 PS and 650 Nm of torque, along with a 3.3 litre turbodiesel with 309 PS and 700 Nm. A 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive system come standard on the SUV for both engines.