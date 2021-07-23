In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 23 July 2021 6:25 pm / 0 comments

The Brabus 800 SUV Coupe is the latest product to join the German tuning company’s portfolio after a slew of other models that are named in a similar fashion. Don’t believe us? Hit up the Brabus website and you’ll find at least five or more models that start with “Brabus 800.”

Anyway, the only thing you need to know here is that the new 800 SUV Coupe is based on the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+ Coupe, which is a properly impressive performance SUV from the factory. However, Brabus’ tuning package kicks things up a few more notches, and the engine is where the company is focusing a lot of its attention on.

Without any meddling, the 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 makes 612 PS (603 hp) and 850 Nm of torque, with an integrated EQ Boost mild hybrid system (starter-alternator) providing an additional 22 PS (21 hp) and 250 Nm for short periods of time. This allows for a zero to 100 km/h time of 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 280 km/h.

After Brabus installs new turbochargers that feature a larger compressor unit, a modified core assembly and reinforced axial bearings, while cranking the boost pressure to 1.6 bar, the output figures are substantially increased to 800 PS (789 hp) and 1,000 Nm. Thanks to this upgrade, the 2.3-tonne SUV’s century sprint time is reduced to 3.4 seconds, but the electronically limited top speed is unchanged.

A plug-and-play PowerXtra auxiliary control unit is part of the tuning package, providing the engine with a new mapping for injection, boost pressure control and ignition. This ensures maximum power delivery, while ensuring emission standards are met and “flawless durability.” The company throws in a three-year, 100,000-km warranty as standard.

There’s also a lesser PowerXtra B40 – 700 performance upgrade that nets you an extra 88 PS (87 hp) instead of the full-fat 188 PS (186 hp) gain, but why limit yourself? Other options include a Memory System that can permanently deactivate the automatic start-stop system if you don’t want to keep doing it manually – you’ll still be able to reactivate it if you need to.

There’s also the Boost Xtra option if you want the blow-off noise of the turbos to be clearly audible when you lift off the accelerator, thanks to two special adapters for the bypass valves. The company says if you’re already on the path to more power, it makes sense to install its high-performance exhaust system made from stainless steel.

The exhaust system comes with four titanium or carbon-fibre tailpipes with a diameter of 90 mm each, and there are actively controlled exhaust flaps that open or close depending on the chosen mode – Sport for lots of noise and Comfort if you want a “subtle whisper.”

That’s not all, as Brabus also developed its own aerodynamic-enhancing components for the 800 SUV Coupe, which sport an exposed carbon-fibre finish and can be specified with high-gloss or matte sealer. The components include a front spoiler, grille air intake inserts, wheel arch extensions, a rear diffuser and three-piece rear spoiler.

The list of parts goes on, with a range of Monoblock alloys ranging from 22 to 24 inches in diameter, while high-performance tyres from Continental, Pirelli and Yokohama are also available. To make sure the stance looks right, Brabus offers a control module for the Airmatic air suspension that drops the ride height by about 25 mm.

Lastly, customers can browse through a range of upholstery options, including leather and Alcantara, along with trims made from precious-wood or carbon-fibre. Sporty accessories can also be ordered, with items like aluminium door lock pins, pedals and paddle shifters, plus illuminated stainless steel scuff plates.