In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Danny Tan / 27 July 2021 11:34 am / 0 comments

The Volkswagen Amarok is really old now, having first hit the market back in 2010. There will be a sequel, and the next-generation Amarok will be based on the Ford Ranger. The Blue Oval is the lead partner in the project, but VW has promised significant differentiation. Expect an Australian launch in 2023.

Meanwhile, Wolfsburg’s original take on the compact pick-up truck soldiers on. In Australia, where the Amarok has a following, VW has enlisted Walkinshaw to dress up the old stager. The local tuner’s previous effort was the W580 from last year – now here’s the more hardcore, more off-road W580X.

According to Aussie site CarExpert, the W580X will only go on sale in April 2022, and it’s an off-road version of the road-focused W580 and W580S, a rival of sorts to hardcore flagship variants such as the Ford Ranger Raptor, Toyota Hilux Rugged X and Nissan Navara Warrior.

A less hardcore version of the W580 is also available without the off-road kit

The Amarok W580X sports front suspension lift, a set of off-road twin-tube MTV dampers, rock sliders, bash plates with Amarok branding. There’s also special Seikel underbody protection and breathers and an optional snorkel, plus 18-inch forged alloys with AT tyres.

Also on the standard equipment list are a new front grille design, bumper inserts, LED fog lamps, velour seat trim with Walkinshaw branding, heated front seats, bi-xenon headlamps with LED daytime running lights, dual-zone climate control, multi-function steering wheel with shift paddles, black wing mirrors and rear bumper, tyre-pressure monitoring and an LED light bar below the number plate.

No changes under the hood, where you’ll find a 3.0 litre V6 turbodiesel with 255 hp and 580 Nm of torque. Power goes to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic and 4Motion AWD system. More on the upcoming Ranger-based next-gen Amarok here.

