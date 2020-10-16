In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / 16 October 2020 4:17 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Australia has teamed up with tuning house Walkinshaw to create “the ultimate GT-spec ute” based on the Amarok pick-up truck. Called the W580, it will be available to order from dealers in the country from December 1, with deliveries set to begin from April 2021.

Based on the top-tier Amarok variant sold there, the W580 is powered by a 3.0 litre turbodiesel V6 that pushes out 268 hp and 580 Nm of torque. This is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with a 4Motion permanent four-wheel drive system.

While the drivetrain remains unchanged, Walkinshaw did give the ute’s suspension its own tuning and raised the front axle by 40 mm for better ground clearance. A new set of 20-inch “Clayton” alloys, 275/50 profile Pirelli Scorpion tyres and wheel arch extensions also help provide the vehicle with a sportier stance.

Other modifications include a custom dual exhaust system with side exits underneath the rear bumper, along with aesthetic enhancements. The latter includes a restyled front grille, bi-xenon headlamps, LED fog lamps, body-coloured sports bar, graphic decals and a numbered plaque inside the cabin.

“We have always known what a powerhouse we have in the Amarok, but have always felt the range needed a proper GT-spec model. As the originators of the performance ute category, we looked no further than Walkinshaw to achieve this,” said Ryan Davies, director of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Australia.

“The Volkswagen product seems to lend itself to a very high performance, GT image. You’ve got that terrific V6 diesel engine with class-leading torque; and it really does deserve a performance flagship in the range,” added Julian Quincey, chief designer at Walkinshaw.

The company notes that the first 30 customers who place an order online and then proceed to purchase a W580 will receive an all-expenses paid, money-can’t buy, “exclusive Walkinshaw experience” This includes all flights, transfers, meals and accommodation to attend a Walkinshaw factory tour and a Walkinshaw Andretti United track day.