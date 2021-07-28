In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Danny Tan / 28 July 2021 12:25 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has announced an extension to its mid-year service campaign to August 31, to cater to customers who were previously locked down under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO). The campaign was originally set to end on July 31.

“Some of our customers have missed out on the campaign privileges due to the lockdown as they could not travel beyond 10 km from where they live, and could not send in their car for service. Therefore, we are extending the campaign period so that more can benefit from it,” said Low Yuan Lung, MD of HSDM.

To recap, HSDM’s mid-year service campaign offers a discount of 15% on selected parts and 10% on labour charges. Hyundai Loyalty Card holders get even more – 25% discount on selected parts and 15% on labour charges. Parts that are on the discounted list include gaskets, oil filters, air filters and spark plugs, among other things.

The Hyundai Loyalty Card is automatically given to all new customers, but existing owners can apply for free. Privileges include exclusive monthly promotions, such as a 20% discount on Klima Fresh and BlueChem products. Members can expect more privileges in the future, such as birthday month discounts on after-sales service, discounts on Hyundai merchandise and a higher trade-in value when they purchase a new Hyundai.