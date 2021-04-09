In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Danny Tan / 9 April 2021 10:25 am / 0 comments

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has launched two new after-sales loyalty programmes – i-Care Plus and a loyalty card that offers discounts and freebies to Hyundai customers.

The i-Care Plus programme is for Hyundai vehicles that are four years old or older. Customers can sign up at any Hyundai service centre for RM20, and they will get six discount vouchers that offer a 10% discount on selected parts, and a 5% discount on labour charges, in addition to two free bottles of engine oil and an oil filter. Available for a limited time, the i-Care Plus programme is valid for 35 months from the date of purchase.

Meanwhile, the loyalty card is free and comes with the purchase of a Hyundai vehicle. Membership privileges include exclusive monthly promotions, such as a 20% discount on KLIMA Fresh and BlueChem products for this month.

Customers can expect more privileges in the future such as birthday month discounts on after-sales service, discounts on Hyundai merchandise and a higher trade-in value when you purchase another new Hyundai.

Existing customers can also get the complimentary loyalty card; just register at a Hyundai service centre and check for promo updates at Hyundai Malaysia’s official website.

MD of HSDM Low Yuan Lung said the new customer loyalty programmes are testimony to the company’s promise in offering distinctive value to Hyundai car owners in Malaysia, in the spirit of its new ‘Geared for Distinction’ tagline. “We hope to bring more value and benefits to our customers through such specially designed programmes, as we focus on enhancing the customer experience with Hyundai,” he said.