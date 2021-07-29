In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 July 2021 2:38 pm / 0 comments

With Franco Morbidelli sidelined, Petronas Yamaha Sepang Racing Team (SRT) will be putting Cal Crutchlow in the hot seat for three races. Morbidelli, currently recovering from knee surgery due to an injury suffered during training, will no be returning to MotoGP for the next round in Styria after the summer break.

Crutchlow, currently tasked as test rider for Yamaha Racing, is slated to race at the next two MotoGP rounds in Austria – the Grand Prix of Styria on August 8 and the Austria Grand Prix on August 15, followed by the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 29.

Starting his MotoGP career in 2011 with Yamaha Tech 3, Crutchlow placed a best championship position of fifth in 2013 on the Yamaha YZR-M1, his final year with the team. A season with Ducati in 2014 with a 13th place in the riders’ championship saw the 35 year old Isle of Man resident move to Honda in 2015, where he raced the Honda RC213V for six seasons before moving to the Yamaha Racing Test Team last year.