By Mick Chan / 2 August 2021 3:16 pm

Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) has now launched the revised Volkswagen Cares mobile app that now includes a host of new features, in addition to the aftersales functions which featured in the app at its original launch in 2019.

The new app has been developed with feedback from customers, says VPCM, and it now serves as a virtual one-stop centre for customers’ sales and aftersales needs. In addition to the seamless management of customers’ vehicle information and online scheduling of service appointments, users can also connect with the Volkswagen Malaysia and its network of dealerships.

Here, the Volkswagen Cares app incorporates Volkswagen Insurance Plan reminders, and helps customers manage the use of vouchers received. Future upgrades planned for the app include a rewards system, as well as a payment gateway.

The aftersales aspect also includes pick-up and drop-off options for vehicle service appointments, an online, complimentary 5 Star Service Check, Service Cam, as well as a range of payment plans and cashless payment options, said Volkswagen Malaysia.

Volkswagen Malaysia has around 30,000 registered owners to date, and more than 50% of this total are members of the Volkswagen Care Plus (VCP) programme with with vehicles that are five years of age or older, said VPCM managing director Erik Winter in a statement.

Replacing the previous version with immediate effect, the latest iteration of the Volkswagen Cares mobile app is available on the Apple App Store for iOS devices, and on the Google Play Store for Android devices.