During BMW Group’s recent financial results announcement, board chairman Oliver Zipse confirmed that the all-electric versions of the BMW 7 Series, X1 and 5 Series will be launched in the next two years. As it is known for some time, the German carmaker has laid out targets in accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement, which will see it commit heavily to an electrified range of models.

“The fully-electric BMW iX3 has been available since the start of this year. It was not designed specifically for e-mobility. Despite that, it is winning comparative tests with its rivals. The BMW iX and i4 will both be launched in the autumn. Both are extraordinary vehicles that offer a fantastic driving experience. High orders for both are already exceeding our expectations,” Zipse said in his speech.

“The planned annual volume of the BMW iX, for example, is already largely sold out in Europe. This underlines the high level of interest in this technologically unique vehicle. We are naturally very pleased with the positive feedback in the media and on social media. New models will be coming in rapid succession from here on: In the next two years, we will launch all-electric versions of the BMW 7 Series, X1 and 5 Series,” he added.

By 2023, BMW plans to offer its customers at least one EV option in nearly all vehicle segments, and over the next ten years or so, it plans to sell around ten million EVs. The company also previously confirmed the launch of a new product offering referred to as “Neue Klasse,” which points to a new electric vehicle architecture that covers target groups ranging from high-volume series through to high-performance M models.

Given the timeline mentioned, it’s likely the EV versions of the next-gen 7er, 5er and X1 will be underpinned by updated versions of existing platforms, which can support various types of powertrains: pure electric drive, hybrid and conventional internal combustion engines – the current CLAR-based X3 follows this approach.

We’ve already seen spyshots of the upcoming models in the past few months, with all of them wearing a completely redesigned body. Final details will remain a mystery until they make their debut, which, as stated by Zipse, will happen within the next two years.

