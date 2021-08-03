In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 3 August 2021 4:43 pm / 0 comments

BMW Group recently announced its business results for the first half of the year, where it revealed that a total of 1,339,047 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brand vehicles were delivered to customers, which is up by 39.1% from the Covid-affected period last year.

Within that main total, all-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles accounted for 153,243 units sold, representing a substantial increase of 148.6% compared to a year earlier. On a related note, BMW Motorrad also saw deliveries rise by 40.3% to 107,610 units, eclipsing 76,707 units in H1 2020.

The BMW Group recorded significant growth across all regions of the world, with deliveries in Europe up by 35.4% in H1 2021 to 504,834 units. Meanwhile, in the Americas, sales of the three brands mentioned at the start climbed 47.6% to 225,144 units, with the United States alone registering a 52% increase to 184,436 units.

It’s the same story in Asia, where 580,351 units were delivered in H1 2021, representing a 39.2% increase from H1 2020. In China, the company saw sales rocket up by 42% to 467,956 units compared to 329,447 units a year ago.

As a result of the encouraging demand, the company saw its profit before tax rise to 9.736 billion euros from 498 million euros in H1 2020, backed by a 28.1% increase in revenue of 55.36 billion euros.