5 August 2021

Prior to today’s launch of the 2022 Proton Persona and Iriz facelifts, the national carmaker has had its latest B-segment duo tested in December 2020 through the ASEAN New Car Assessment Programme (ASEAN NCAP) 2017-2020 protocol, in which the cars have achieve the full five-star rating.

As the test was conducted last year, it preceded the latest ASEAN NCAP testing regime, which is the 2021-2025 protocol through which the Perodua Ativa was assessed. The Persona and Iriz have been assessed for one collective result as the two cars share a similar structural design, hence test results were deemed applicable to both cars.

The Persona and Iriz scored 32.31 points in the adult occupant protection (AOP) category, which consisted of 14.63 the frontal impact, 15.68 in side impact and 2.00 in head protection categories. In child occupant protection (COP), the duo scored 23.20 in the dynamic test, 8.00 in the vehicle-based test and 11.72 for installation, coming to a total of 42.92 points.

Click to enlarge

Both the Persona and Iriz are equipped with a minimum of four airbags (the top Premium variant gains another two with curtain airbags), electronic stability control and seat belt reminders for both front seat occupants, while seat belt reminders are also available for rear seat passengers in both models.

For child occupant protection, the Persona and Iriz scored 42.92 points, consisting of 23.20 in dynamic testing, 8.00 in vehicle-based testing and 11.72 for installation. The 18-month-old child representation scored 8.00 in frontal impact and 4.00 for side impact for a total of 12.00 points, while the three-year-old child representation scored 7.20 in frontal impact and 4.00 in side impact, for a total of 11.20 points.

The safety assist category yielded 12.50 points for the Persona and Iriz, consisting of 8.00 for effective braking and avoidance, 4.50 for the aforementioned seat belt reminders, though 0.00 for blind spot technology and advanced safety assistance technologies, which the cars lack.

All in, the 44.88, 21.90 and 17.36 points scored in the AOP, COP and safety assist categories totalled 84.15 points, granting the 2022 Proton Persona and Iriz the maximum five-star rating.