In Local News, Safety / By Matthew H Tong / 6 August 2021 10:26 am / 2 comments

The Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) is in the midst of conducting a study to determine the level of consumer awareness on vehicle safety features that are currently available in the market.

The study is also identifying consumer awareness levels on the work done by ASEAN NCAP in Malaysia. According to the firm, it aims understand consumers’ perceptions on the functions and effectiveness of vehicle safety technologies, and it’s open for all.

If you’re keen on participating, MIROS has prepared a three-part questionnaire, and all you have to do is click here to start keying in your responses. MIROS stresses that all information provided is confidential and will be used for research purposes only.