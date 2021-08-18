In Bikes, Harley-Davidson, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 August 2021 11:12 am / 0 comments

Revealed during the recently concluded Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota, US, the 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special limited edition comes with a special hand-painted Artic Blast colour scheme. Painting is done by Gunslinger Custom Paint in Colorado and only 500 examples will be made, with each having its edition number on the fuel tank.

The Artic Blast paint is a metallic deep blue with bright blue strokes over a pearlescent white base. “The Arctic Blast paint is executed in strokes of high-contrast color intended to communicate the appearance of motion,” said Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson (H-D) Vice President of Styling and Design.

Priding itself as a Tier One supplier to Harley-Davidson, Gunslinger Custom supplies custom-painted components for H-D’s Custom Vehicle Operations department. For the Artic Blast Street Glide Special, a subtle effect visible only on close inspection has a blue pearl effect over the white base, and a ghosted hexagon pattern on the fairing.

Done in the “bagger” style of cruiser motorcycles, the Street Glide Special comes with a Milwaukee Eight 114 V-twin displacing 1,868 cc and producing 89 hp at 5,020 rpm and 158 Nm of torque at 3,250 rpm. A “Batwing” fairing, saddlebags in matching paint, low profile engine guard and Prodigy custom wheels complete the fit-out for the Artic Blast Street Glide Special.

The Arctic Blast Limited Edition Street Glide Special is priced at 38,899 USD (RM164,852) in the US with a matching top box available as an extra cost option for 1,699 USD (RM7,199). For Malaysia, the base model 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special in Vivid Black is priced at RM169,900, with the custom paint option costing RM175,900.