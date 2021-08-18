In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 18 August 2021 5:20 pm / 0 comments

Another round of the weekly fuel price update beckons, as the ministry of finance announces the retail prices of fuel for the coming August 19 to 25 week.

This will be the third week running that the price of RON 97 remains unchanged, with the fuel continuing on from the RM2.74 per litre seen previously. There is of course no change to RON 95 petrol, which stays at RM2.05 per litre, the ceiling price as determined by the government back in February.

Similarly, diesel prices continue as they have been – Euro 5 B10/B20 grades remain at the capped price of the fuel, which is RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 diesel, which is priced at 10 sen more per litre, stays at RM2.25 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, August 25, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 33rd edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2021, and the 136th in total since the format was introduced in 2019.