18 August 2021

Automobili Lamborghini is producing the Urus at record pace, having built 15,000 units of the SUV since its launch three years ago. That’s a record for the highest produced model in the shortest amount of time for Lamborghini.

The 15,000th unit belongs to a customer that’s based in the UK. Based on the Urus Graphite Capsule, it’s finished in a combination of Grigio Keres Matt Grey with Verde Scandal (bright lime green) accents. It sits on huge 23-inch Taigete wheels that also feature Verde Scandal highlights.

The striking dual-tone theme continues inside. The dominant colour is Nero Ade, while Verde Scandal is used to wrap the entire steering wheel rim. The lime green accent is also applied along the edges of the centre tunnel, door armrests, seat edges, embroidery and signature hexagonal Q-citura stitching. Matte carbon-fibre, black anodised aluminium trims and Alcantara seats complete the look.

No changes to the powertrain, so the 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 engine continues to produce 650 PS and 850 Nm of torque. Drive sent to all four wheels via a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission. It still is the fastest production SUV on sale with a zero to 100 km/h sprint time of 3.6 seconds, and it does the 0-200 km/h dash in 12.8 seconds before topping out at 305 km/h.

Separately, Lamborghini posted record sales during the first half of 2021, with 4,852 cars sold worldwide. Unsurprisingly, the Urus SUV is ocne again the best-selling model with 2,796 units sold (35% year-on-year increase). The Huracan follows in second place with 1,532 units (46% increase), and the Aventador with 524 units sold (up 21%). Production at the Sant’Agata Bolognese plant is fully packed out until April 2022.