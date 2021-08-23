In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 August 2021 10:37 pm / 0 comments

Malaysian motorcycle racer Adam Norrodin will get a Moto2 ride at this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone, UK. Currently riding for Liqui Moly Intact SIC Racing in FIM CEV Moto2, he fills Jake Dixon‘s seat in Petronas Sprinta Racing Team who will move up to the MotoGP class for Sepang Racing Team.

Dixon is riding at Silverstone in place of Franco Morbidelli, who is recovering from knee surgery. The MotoGP slot was initially supposed to be filled by Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow, who makes a weekend move to the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP factory team taking the place of Maverick Vinales who has moved to Aprilia Racing after being dismissed mid-season and mid-contract.

Adam initially joined Petronas Sprinta Racing in 2016, competing in the Moto3 class for three seasons. In his three years in Moto3, Adam managed seven top-ten finishes with a best place of fifth at the 2018 Argentina Grand Prix, while also recording the fastest lap at Sepang during the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix.