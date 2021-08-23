In International News, Technology / By Anthony Lim / 23 August 2021 12:43 pm / 0 comments

If you’ve been relying on the screen on your Android mobile device to display Android Auto, you won’t be able to when Android 12 arrives and when you make the transition to it. The OS is in its fourth beta on selected devices and is slated to be officially released later this year.

With its arrival, the plug is being pulled on the Android Auto for Phone Screens feature, handy for those looking for the Android Auto experience but without a vehicle infotainment system capable of handling it. Debuting in 2019 as a stop-gap measure to offset the delay in the introduction of Google Assistant Driving Mode, the app is set to be replaced by Google Assistant Driving Mode.

According to 9to5Google, phone users running on Android 12 beta have started reporting that Android Auto for Phone Screens is no longer accessible when connected to the vehicle, with a notice telling users that “Android Auto is now only available for car screens, and “to try Google Assistant Driving Mode instead.”

The impending switch will only impact those with devices running on Android 12, essentially newer phones and future devices. According to Google, Android Auto for Phone Screens will continue to be accessible to users running on older versions of its OS, and of course, Android Auto on vehicles will continue to offer the built-in mobile experience as usual.

Locally, Android Auto is not available on the Google Play Store, so that feature has never been official here, with users on earlier OS needing to run an Android application package (APK) app for it, manually updating it each time. Android 11 users have AA set into the device, which is run wired (or wirelessly, if supported) on vehicle infotainment systems that support it, but the phone screen app itself has been a sideload APK affair.