In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 September 2021

Not just an Aston Martin AMR F1 car carrying the 007 logo, celebrating the latest film in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die, there’s the 2021 Triumph Tiger 900 Bond Edition. To be produced in a limited production run of only 250 worldwide, the Tiger 900 Bond Edition is based on the 2021 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro.

The Tiger 900 Bond Edition comes with 007 graphics overlaid on a Matte Sapphire Black paint scheme and a special start-up screen on the LCD instrument panel features 007 animation. The 007 theme is carried over to the rider and pillion seat, both heated and a premium, billet machined handlebar clamp with the bike’s unique limited edition number is installed.

Other specific edition touches include blacked out detailing applied to the frame, headlight finishers, side panels, sump guard, pillion footrest hangers, auxiliary lamp shrouds and engine guards. Additional goodies supplied with the Tiger 900 Bond Edition include Michelin Anakee Wild off-road tyres, supplementing the factory-fitted Bridgestone Battleax tyres and Arrox exhaust end can, made from stainless steel with carbon-fibre end cap.

The Tiger 900 Rally Pro as well as the Triumph Scrambler 1200 feature prominently in the 25th James Bond film, with the Triumph design workshop working closely together with the No Time To Die stunt team for the motorcycle action sequences. Last year, Triumph released the similarly themed Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition, also limited to 250 units for sale across the world.

For Malaysia, the 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro is listed at RM85,900, while the Tiger 900 Rally goes for RN78,900. As for the retro-styled Scrambler 1200, the Scrambler 1200 XE is priced at RM86,900 while the Scrambler 1200 XC retails at RM80,900.