In Cars, International News, Suzuki, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 28 September 2021 10:40 am / 0 comments

The Toyota Yaris sedan, which is the Vios to us, has been discontinued in India, where production stopped yesterday (September 27). Distributor Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) has committed to provide after-sales support to owners and will also provide spare parts at least for the next 10 years.

“This move is a part of Toyota’s product strategy to continue to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the customer through enhanced technologies and product offerings. In every sense, the Yaris is truly a top-class, versatile sedan. Ever since its India debut, the Yaris built on Toyota’s QDR philosophy, won the hearts of the customers with its stunning style & design, leading features, low maintenance cost and unmatchable drivability, thus creating a unique ownership experience,” TKM said in a statement, reported by Indian Autos Blog.

“We thank all our customers for their support and placing their trust in the brand. We would like to continue to serve such customers with other current offerings and preparations are underway to launch new Toyota models in the coming new year 2022,” it added.

It is speculated that the Yaris’ place in Toyota’s Indian range will be filled by a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Toyota isn’t a big player in the market like how it is in Thailand, and the big T has been tapping the market leader’s models to fill up its range through a 2018 agreement. The Toyota Glanza is a rebadged Maruti Baleno, while the Toyota Urban Cruiser is a Vitara Brezza.

The IAB report adds that earlier this year, Toyota trademarked the “Belta” name in India, and that badge could be given to its version of the Ciaz that’s set to debut next year. The Ciaz is also sold in Thailand as an eco car. By the way, the Vios – called Yaris Ativ in Thailand – has been given another facelift in the Land of Smiles. Check out the new look here.

GALLERY: 2021 Toyota Vios 1.5G, Malaysia-spec