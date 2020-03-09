In Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Danny Tan / 9 March 2020 11:14 am / 3 comments

The Suzuki Ciaz facelift, which first surfaced in India in August 2018, has made its debut in Thailand. As before, the Ciaz minor change is an eco car in the Land of Smiles, so the B-segment sedan with a big boot (565L) is powered by an E20-ready 1.25 litre engine with 91 hp and 118 Nm, paired to a CVT gearbox.

No change there, but the Ciaz gets a face that’s obviously fresh. The previous fascia was neat but very generic, and this new one gives the budget sedan a touch of premium. There are new LED projector headlights with LED daytime running lights flanking a slim, wide grille – all connected now. Below, there’s a new bumper with very prominent chrome-trimmed “air intakes”/fog lamp surrounds.

At the back, the Honda City-style tail lamps remain, but there are chrome trim on the new bumper, which now has four parking sensor eyes (in addition to a reverse camera). The top RS variant you see here adds on front, rear and side skirting as well as a boot spoiler with integrated third brake light. Those unchanged multi-spoke wheels are 16-inch alloys with 195/55 tyres.

Inside the black-themed cabin (India prefers beige), Thais get leather seats and steering, chrome door handles, steering audio/call buttons, keyless entry and push start, auto air con, rear air vents, pollen filter and a Suzuki Smart Connect seven-inch touchscreen head unit. The latter has Bluetooth, navigation plus Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink compatibility. It’s hooked up to six speakers.

On the safety front, it’s way too basic for 2020 at ABS/EBD/BA and two airbags. Available in six colours and unchanged prices, the Suzuki Ciaz facelift is priced from 523,000 baht (RM69,933) for the base five-speed manual to 675,000 baht (RM90,258) for the RS CVT.

With recent rumours of the Suzuki brand making a comeback in Malaysia via the Naza Group, perhaps the Ciaz could be an alternative to the Honda City and Toyota Vios? It might be a bit dated to challenge the big boys though, and the equipment count definitely needs a boost, especially in the safety column.