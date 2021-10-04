In Cars, International News, Peugeot / By Jonathan Lee / 4 October 2021 11:10 am / 0 comments

The new facelifted Peugeot 3008 has been launched in Thailand, just over a year after the refreshed SUV made its global debut. As previously reported, the car is assembled in Malaysia at the Naza Automotive Manufacturing plant in Gurun, Kedah, now majority-owned by Stellantis (née Groupe PSA). The larger seven-seater 5008 is unchanged, hinting that it will be discontinued in the Land of Smiles.

The nip and tuck introduces a far more aggressive face to the 3008, featuring a “frameless” grille that stretches towards the dramatic vertical LED daytime running lights at the corners. The air intakes have also been reprofiled to suit, while the “triple-claw” LED taillights are now made out of slimmer vertical bars. A 3008 badge has also been added to the bonnet, mirroring the latest 508, 208 and 2008.

Inside, you’ll find new graphics for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, as well as an infotainment touchscreen that now measures ten inches across, up from eight inches. There are also new trim and upholstery options to brighten up what was already a very futuristic cabin, plus a Qi wireless charger.

As before, the Thai-market 3008 comes in Allure trim, largely mirroring the spec of our pre-facelifted model and coming with full-LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, push-button start, six-way power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a reverse camera, six speakers and a hands-free powered tailgate.

Safety-wise, the Thai model still gets six airbags, stability control, lane keeping assist, a blind spot monitor and a tyre pressure monitoring system. However, there’s no autonomous emergency braking to be had here, and given that the kit list is mostly shared across the region for Malaysian-built models, this unfortunately means that our car – whenever it arrives – probably won’t come with it either.

Under the bonnet lies an unchanged Prince 1.6 litre turbocharged petrol engine, producing 167 PS at 6,000 rpm and 245 Nm of torque from 1,400 to 4,000 rpm. All that is sent to the front wheels via an Aisin six-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters, with the Advanced Grip Control with Normal, ESP off, Snow, Mud and Sand modes adding a modicum of off-road ability.

The Thai-market Peugeot 3008 is priced at 1,689,000 baht (RM209,300); coincidentally, it’s also been launched in Indonesia, where the facelifted 5008 is also offered. Now that both of our export markets have received the updated SUVs, it seems like we’ll be getting them any time now.

GALLERY: Peugeot 3008 facelift global press images