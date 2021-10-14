In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 October 2021 9:32 am / 0 comments

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the 2021 Malaysian Superbike Championship (MSBK) resumes racing with round 1 at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) on the weekend of October 15 to 17 with round 2 happening on October 29 to 31. After over a year away from regular racing, teams are chomping at the bit to get out on the tarmac and show their stuff.

In the premier MSBK1000 class campaigning four-cylinder superbikes, Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman of OneXOX TKKR Racing and Mohd Zaqhwan Zaidi of Honda are expected to resume their rivalry. Meanwhile in the MSBK600 category, Khairul Idham Pawi makes an appearance for OneXOX TKKR Racing, alongside teammate Akid Aziz.

Khairul, better known as Super KIP, is expected to face a strong challenge from Syarifuddin Azman, otherwise known as Damok, who rides for ZK Racing. Damok will be campaigning in the MotoGP Moto 3 category in 2022, with an announcement on the name of the team, main sponsor and racing livery expected on October 15.

Other contenders for the MSBK600 crown include Azroy Hakeem Anuar and Mohd Helmi Azman, who will be giving the 2021 Honda CBR600RR its Malaysian race debut. Rounding the racing fixtures for the weekend is the MSBK250 category where the younger riders will be showing their talent in hopes of moving up through the ranks.

“The last two years has been quite challenging for the motorcycle racing industry. We are grateful to be back and looking forward to the day when our foreign friends can also join in the race. Meanwhile, the entries for Round 1 is looking to be very promising with all our top riders competing,” said Ron Hogg, director of Two Wheels Racing, organisers of the 2021 MSBK.

This weekend’s race marks the first time spectators will be allowed back in the stands at Sepang. Entry to the grandstand is free, but limited to adults above 18 years old who must be fully vaccinated. SOP compliance as per Malaysian Ministry of Health guidelines must be adhered to.