By Anthony Lim / 20 October 2021

The W177 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ was introduced here in June last year, making its debut as an Edition 1 model. With there being just 20 units of the limited run version, it was only a matter of time before the standard variant appeared, and this came about earlier this year. The switch to regular omits the side decals, specific graphics on the aluminium interior trim and stitched leather dashboard from the Edition 1, and also drops the panoramic roof, but the rest of the kit remains as is.

Externally, the car is still dressed in an AMG Aerodynamics package with a larger front splitter, corner flics, a rear spoiler and diffuser as well as shrouds for the fake rear air vents. Likewise, the AMG Night package with gloss black highlights has been retained, as has the 19-inch five-split-spoke matte black alloy wheels. Exterior colour choices have also been expanded, now incorporating the full range available for the A-Class.

No mechanical revisions from the Edition 1, which means that the M139 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine continues to offer 421 PS at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 5,000 rpm in its higher S tune configuration. Paired with an AMG Speedshift 8G eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, 4Matic+ variable all-wheel drive and an AMG Driver’s package, the car does the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 3.9 seconds and has a top whack of 270 km/h.

Likewise, equipment levels are unchanged – away from the previously mentioned sunroof omission, all the kit seen on the Edition 1 is present. Only a few cosmetic revisions differentiate things; there’s a switch from yellow to red accents on the upholstery, while the steering wheel adds on Nappa leather to some parts (previously, fully covered with Dinamica) and red seat belts make their way on.

Otherwise, it’s all familiar ground, with Multibeam LED headlights, keyless entry, a Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system with 10.25-inch instrument and infotainment displays, AMG Performance front seats, a head-up display, dual-zone climate control with rear air vents, AMG illuminated door sill scuff plates, 64-colour ambient lighting, a reverse camera and a 12-speaker Burmester audio system among the bits found in the mix.

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S is priced at RM437,673 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of the 50% rebate in the sales and services tax (SST) that is in place until December 31.