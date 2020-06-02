In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Anthony Lim / 2 June 2020 3:57 pm / 0 comments

Earlier today, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) held a closed-door, limited engagement viewing session of the W177 Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ for the media at its headquarters in Puchong. The car was officially introduced yesterday via an online launch along with the A 35 4Matic hatch and C118 CLA 45 S 4Matic+, but here’s a more complete view of it through a comprehensive photo gallery set.

The hot hatch is being introduced here in Edition 1 guise, which adds an AMG Aerodynamic package into the mix. The pack introduces a front splitter and flics, a different rear diffuser, a large rear spoiler as well as shrouds for the faux rear air vents. The car also comes equipped with an AMG Night package.

The launch unit is the new hero shade called Sun Yellow, with highlight decals in Designo Mountain Grey Magno on the lower doors providing contrast. The A 45 S is also available in Designo Mountain Grey Magno, which then gets highlight decals in Sun Yellow.

Powering the A 45 S is the automaker’s new M139 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which replaces the M133 unit used in the previous W176-based A 45. In its S model designation, the mill delivers 421 PS (416 hp) at 6,750 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 5,000 rpm, a 34 PS and 20 Nm increase from that seen on the base A 45.

Paired with an eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission, with an AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system and AMG Torque Control in tow, the A 45 S does the 0-100 km/h dash in just 3.9 seconds and has a 270 km/h top speed.

Standard fit items include Multibeam LED headlamps with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus and an AMG Ride Control suspension system. The S also comes with an AMG Dynamic Plus Package that adds a new Drift Mode as well as larger front brakes with six-piston monoblock callipers (instead of four on the standard A 45), and sits on 19-inch five-twin-spoke aero-wheels painted in matte black.

Inside, the A 45 S features AMG Performance seats with a high-end seat package, an AMG Performance steering wheel dressed in Dinamica microfibre, specific dark aluminium Edition 1 trim elements as well as AMG floor mats and illuminated AMG door sill panels. On the Sun Yellow example, the black seats are dressed with yellow highlight inserts and contrast stitching.

Aside from the now familiar Widescreen Cockpit, which is made up of two 10.25-inch widescreen displays and features three selectable AMG displays for the intrument cluster, the car is equipped with Keyless-Go, a head-up display and a control touchpad.

Also on, the automaker’s Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system, which includes hard-disc navigation, smartphone integration, wireless charging, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto support as well as a Burmester surround sound system in its specifications list.

The MBUX also integrates AMG Track Pace into its workings. This provides continuous monitoring of more than 80 vehicle-specific data such as speed and acceleration, handy for reference when blazing around on a circuit. Additionally, there’s an LTE communications module for link-up with the mercedes me connect service.

In terms of safety and driver assistance equipment, the A 45 S comes with a reverse camera, active parking assist with Parktronic, blind spot assist, active brake assist and active lane keeping assist, among others.

The Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4Matic+ Edition 1 is priced at RM459,888 on-the-road, without insurance, which makes it RM80k more than the A 35 hatchback, and RM11k more than the CLA 45 S, due to the fact that the latter is not an Edition 1 version.

The A 45 S is however set to become a cheaper proposition once the Edition 1 model runs out and the regular variant goes on sale in the future. According to MBM’s head of sales and marketing Michael Jopp, the price of the A 45 S will then be slightly lower than the CLA 45 S.