In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Technology, Zeekr / By Mick Chan / 22 October 2021 6:39 pm / 1 comment

Launched in April this year, the Zeekr 001 fully electric vehicle has now been shown demonstrating its Zeekr Autonomous Driving capabilities in a video released by the Geely Group.

According to the video’s description, the vehicle seen in the footage was being tested in the Hangzhou bay area near the Zeekr Intelligent Factory in Zhejiang, China, and the video clip of slightly more than one minute’s length depicts the car negotiating a busy intersection on its own, though with a driver present to oversee proceedings.

There are two different manoeuvres shown here. The first is a left turn (across traffic for a left-hand-drive environment), and the car can be seen to handle steering inputs on its own to cross the junction. The autonomous steering inputs appear somewhat jagged compared to that of a sufficiently experienced human driver, but the system gets the vehicle and its occupant safely across.

The second manoeuvre is a U-turn at a different intersection. Here, the overlaid graphics suggest that the car detects the pedestrians at the crosswalk as it approaches them and slows down. Like with the earlier demonstration of the autonomously driven left turn scenario, the steering inputs appear to be slightly different compared to what a human driver may execute.

Instead of straightening out towards the right-hand-side lane and making the lane selection further down the road, the system continues applying full left lock to bring the car into the middle lane immediately, with some minor steering corrections before straightening out.

The video description notes that the footage is one of a product being tested, and may differ from the final product and service that will be made available to the end user. The description also notes that initial deliveries of the Zeekr 001 has already begun.

Originally set to go on sale in China this month, the year’s allocation for the Zeekr 001 had already been sold out by June, Reuters reported at the time. Two powertrain options are on the table, with the same 272 PS/384 Nm motor offering single-motor RWD or dual-motor AWD layouts. The dual-motor AWD variant does 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, and tops out at 200 km/h, says Zeekr.

There are also two battery options – capacities of 86 kWh or 100 kWh are offered, with the larger of the two offering 606 km of range in the dual-motor AWD and 726 km of range in the single-motor RWD. Charging at up to 360 kW DC can be supported thanks to its 400-volt electrical architecture, and this can allow the topping up of 120 km of range in just five minutes, claims Zeekr.

GALLERY: Zeekr 001