1 November 2021

Highway operator PLUS Malaysia has announced that it has rolled out the radio frequency identification (RFID) toll collection system along the Hutan Kampung-Sungai Dua stretch of its highway.

The RFID toll fare collection system works together with an automated number plate recognition (ANPR) system, says PLUS, and this enables customers to safely and seamlessly pass through the RFID-equipped toll lane without interruption at speeds of up to 30 km/h, it said.

By comparison, the current SmartTag device is intended for operation at speeds of up to 20 km/h, according to the highway operator.

This system, integrated with the ANPR system as well as a toll validation centre (TVC) represents the first step towards a barrierless, multi-lane free flow (MLFF) user experience in the future, says PLUS. The RFID system also aims to ease the customer experience in reloading and maintaining sufficient credit balance through secure online reloading via the Touch ‘n Go e-Wallet, it says.

The integrated ANPR and TVC system employs artificial intelligence and machine learning, as well as high-resolution cameras at both entry and exit lanes in order to enable smooth passage for RFID customers, said PLUS. The integrated systems will be able to detect, analyse and resolve most common RFID customer issues automatically in the background without interrupting the customer’s journey experience in the lane, said PLUS MD Datuk Azman Ismail.

The highway operator is working with the works ministry (KKR), the Malaysian highway authority (LLM) and Touch ‘n Go Sdn Bhd to expand access to RFID toll payment to all its highways – from Juru to Skudai – in early 2022, it said.

The public pilot for the Touch ‘n Go RFID system first kicked off in September 2018. The Touch ‘n Go RFID self-fitment kits continue to be available for purchase for RM35, and are available to purchase at physical locations as well as online.

GALLERY: Touch ‘n Go RFID self-fitment kit