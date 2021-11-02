In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 2 November 2021 7:42 pm / 1 comment

Last week’s Budget 2022 announcement brought some welcome news for the automotive industry, led by the proposal to eliminate all taxes on electric vehicles. This week, BMW Group Malaysia weighed in on the plan, issuing a statement from its managing director and CEO Hans de Visser.

“We welcome the newly announced allocations in Budget 2022 that will further drive this shared vision for electrified mobility forward,” he said. “We celebrate with Malaysia on the latest announcement of full exemptions on import duties, excise duties, and sales tax for electric vehicles – which will not only increase uptake but encourage further development of the EV infrastructure and ecosystem to drive Smarter, Low Carbon Communities and Cities in the country.”

Visser added that the announcements are aligned with BMW’s vision of electrified mobility, the company having debuted the BMW i brand in Malaysia back in 2015 with the i8 plug-in hybrid sports car. “As the country’s leading provider of premium electrified vehicles, we have already delivered over 21,000 electrified BMW and MINI [vehicles] to Malaysians to date,” he said.

Additionally, BMW Group Malaysia remains committed to innovating, raising awareness on new and clean technology and developing the infrastructure for premium electrified vehicles, Visser said. “BMW Group Malaysia has been driving the change with electrification with our growing portfolio of fully electric vehicles here, and we look forward to continuing doing so with our upcoming fleet of next-generation BMW i vehicles.”

Munich is betting big on the EV market in Malaysia, having launched the iX and iX3 SUVs this year, with the i4 four-door coupé also due to be introduced soon. The company is also working with Shell, GreenTech Malaysia and Tenaga Nasional to expand its charging network, which will include DC fast charging stations in places like highway rest stops, shopping malls and showrooms.