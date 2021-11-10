In Cars, International News, Mazda / By Gerard Lye / 10 November 2021 10:15 am / 0 comments

Mazda has begun teasing the CX-50, which will make its debut in the United States later this month on November 15. The CX-50 is one of five new SUVs that will be introduced by the Japanese automaker over the next two years in an effort to provide customers with more options, as announced in October.

In the short teaser video, the upcoming SUV carries a kayak while driving through a rainforest, although we barely get to see much of it. However, thanks to a patent filing sighted recently, we do have some idea what the end product could look like.

Highlights include a recognisable, slatted grille with trim elements that meet up with the slim headlamps, while the bumper has faux inlets at the corners similar to the CX-9. A wide-width strip divides the upper portion of the front fascia from the lower intake, the latter housing a radar sensor for the car’s safety and driver assist systems. Another image depicting the vehicle’s rear suggests a taillight design that is reminiscent of current Mazda models like the CX-30.

Mazda has said the CX-50 will be underpinned by the Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture that is also used for the Mazda 3 and CX-30, with all-wheel drive being available as an option. Production of the CX-50 will take place at the new Mazda-Toyota joint venture factory, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing, USA (MTMUS), in Huntsville, Alabama.

The carmaker also noted that the CX-50 is not a direct replacement for the existing CX-5, with reports suggesting the former will be larger alternative to the latter – this scenario is similar to the one involving the CX-30 and CX-3. Unlike the other upcoming Mazda SUVs, the CX-50 will be available exclusively in North America.