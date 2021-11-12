In Cars, Local News, Perodua, Spyshots / By Danny Tan / 12 November 2021 10:45 pm / 0 comments

When Perodua opens the order books for a new model and releases teasers, it’s dead certain that the launch will be just around the corner. It’s almost as sure as taxes and death.

True to form, three days after the 2022 Perodua Myvi facelift was officially announced, we’re now seeing a trailer full of the refreshed best seller, presumably heading from Rawang to the dealerships. The fact that P2 didn’t even bother covering up the cars is a sign that the launch is, once again, just around the corner. The video below is from Amir Zaheen Minhaj, posted on The Ajerul Facebook page.

So what do we have here? We see the Myvi facelift in three of the six available colours. There’s the 2020-onwards Electric Blue, Granite Grey and Glittering Silver, along with a red that looks like the familiar Lava Red. There’s a new hero Cranberry Red for the 2022 Myvi, reserved for the top AV spec, which cannot be had with Lava Red. Granite Grey is not available for the base 1.3 G.

Colours aside, you would have noticed the new rear bumper, which sports vertical trim strips at the sides to match the new front look, where the vertical strips are LED daytime running lights. The thin strips replace a much bigger black “vent”, and there’s a lot more empty space as a result – what do you think of the new look?

The tail lamps appear similar to the original third-gen units. As the video taker moves to overtake the trailer, we can see that the 15-inch two-tone wheels are also unchanged.

We don’t get to see the front end here, but we’ve already showed you clear spyshots of the front and rear of the car, detailing the changes. Rendering whiz Theo Chin then created “studio pics” of the 2022 Myvi, based on the spyshots. It’s realistic, certainly real enough to be used by P2’s army of sales personnel canvassing for bookings.

It’s a relatively heavy facelift featuring a larger and deeper grille, with a slim chrome strip that runs under the Perodua badge and into the headlights, which have been “cut” at the end that meets the grille. The front bumper is new, featuring sharper contours around the downturned centre air intake, which gives the face a sharp X shape. The AV’s gloss black lip now has a silver centre section, almost like a skid plate-like trim on SUVs. The LED DRLs we’ve already mentioned.

Perodua has also released teaser images of the Myvi’s updated interior. There’s a redesigned meter panel with a red theme, a larger and full-colour multi-info display between the dials, and the Ativa’s steering wheel, replete with buttons that control the Perodua Smart Drive Assist (PSDA) ADAS driver assist functions such as adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist (Perodua calls the latter Lane Keep Control).

In the Ativa, PSDA includes the latest ASA 3.0 plus Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Control and Blind Spot Monitor. The Smart Drive Assist umbrella also includes Parking Assist (front/rear sensors, reverse camera, rear cross traffic alert) and Headlamp Assist (Auto High Beam or Adaptive High Beam, depending on variant). We’ll see which Myvi variant gets what in due time.

Another teaser pic shows red accents for the air con vents and a silver bezel for the instrument binnacle.

No explicit mention of the expected change from 4AT to CVT yet, although the improved claimed fuel consumption – from 21.1 km/l (1.3L) to 22.2 km/l is a strong hint. The Dual VVT-i NR engines are modern units and are expected to continue unchanged. The new variants are the top 1.5 AV, 1.5 H, 1.5 X as well as two 1.3 G variants. All are automatic – P2 has discontinued the slow-selling base 1.3L manual version.

Perodua has said that the 2022 Perodua Myvi facelift will be priced from RM45,700 to RM58,800, on-the-road in Peninsular Malaysia without insurance. Prices include SST exemption, which has been extended to June 30, 2022. If you remove the discontinued 1.3 MT, the previous price range was from RM43,029 (1.3 G AT) to RM52,697 (AV), which means that there’s a slight price increase to go along with the new tech/features. Not long now.