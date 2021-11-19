In Cars, Genesis, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 19 November 2021 5:40 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai’s luxury offshoot Genesis has revealed its third fully-electric model at the Guangzhou Motor Show which kicks off today. The Electrified GV70, as it is known officially, is as that cumbersome name suggests – a zero-emissions version of the new GV70 compact executive SUV.

Genesis has essentially taken the electric gubbins from the GV60 and transplanted them onto a larger body. A 160 kW (218 PS)/350 Nm motor is placed on each axle, enabling all-wheel drive and providing a total system output of 360 kW (489 PS) and 700 Nm of torque. Those figures are achieved in Boost mode and allow the Electrified GV70 to get from zero to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds.

The company has not released a specific battery capacity for the car, but expect it to feature the same 77.4 kWh battery. Range is quoted at 500 km on the Chinese CLTC cycle, although the Korean EV certification has rated it significantly lower at around 400 km. The Electrified GV70 is also capable of accepting up to 350 kW of DC fast charging power, which can fill the battery up from 10 to 80% in 18 minutes.

As with the Hyundai group’s latest electric vehicles, the Electrified GV70 is able to step up from 400 to 800 volts of charging using the built-in motors and inverters, without resorting to a separate charger or converter. The car also comes with a vehicle-to-load (V2L) power supply feature that lets users power electronic devices and electrical appliances outdoors.

Speaking of outdoors, the Electrified GV70 is the first Genesis to feature an e-Terrain Mode to deliver greater off-road driving capability. Other features include the ability to disconnect one of the motors while driving for greater efficiency, an Intelligent Pedal (i-Pedal) allowing for one-pedal driving and smart regenerative braking that adapts kinetic energy regeneration based on driving habits, road conditions and navigation data. Active noise cancellation and camera-controlled predictive suspension are also fitted.

Beyond the electric powertrain, the Electrified GV70 is pretty much identical to the standard petrol- or diesel-powered model. The signature Quad Lamp graphic, downward-sweeping shoulder line and body-coloured C-pillar “fins” remain, with the only visual differences being the lack of exhaust pipes and a closed-off Crest Grille with a G-Matrix mesh pattern – similar to the Electrified G80 sedan.

Inside, the wraparound cabin design, two-spoke steering wheel, large 14.5-inch freestanding touchscreen and distinctive oval-shaped climate control panel remain unchanged, but Genesis promises that the interior uses high-quality eco-friendly materials. Rear occupant space is unchanged over the regular GV70 due to the lowering of the central tunnel.

The Electrified GV70 is being presented at the show in Atacama Copper Matte paint, with a Glacial White interior set to be standard-fit. More details will be released closer to the on-sale date.