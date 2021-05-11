In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 11 May 2021 1:01 pm / 0 comments

The Prophecy concept could lend its styling to the forthcoming Ioniq 6 electric sedan

A Hyundai investor presentation has confirmed several new electric models as well as updates to existing models in its new product launch plan through 2022, which will include the fully electric Genesis GV70 as well as the facelifted Sonata and Palisade.

The Genesis GV70 made its full debut last December with a range of Smartstream petrol and diesel engines, while a development vehicle for the fully electric GV70 was sighted undergoing cold-weather tests in March this year.

This has been suggested to adopt the electric powertrain from sister company Kia, which uses a dual-motor setup in its 577 hp/740 Nm EV6 GT, and the fully electric GV70 is expected to take after the Genesis Electrified G80 in employing an electric powertrain in a body nearly identical to the internal combustion model.

Sneaked into the BEV strategy page of its investor presentation is the Ioniq 6, a C-segment sedan. Its depiction of the Prophecy concept from last year indicates that the forthcoming electric model will wear a curvaceous design different from that of the angular Ioniq 5. This is depicted in the timeline to be set for debut towards the end of 2022.

Click to enlarge

The same E-GMP underpinnings will feature, as announced last year; in the case of the Ioniq 5, the compact-looking crossover in fact measures 4,635 mm long with a 3,000 mm wheelbase, and offers the choice of RWD or dual-motor AWD, the latter with up to 302 hp and 605 Nm of torque.

Also on the debut list for 2022 is the Grandeur, which made its debut as a sixth-generation 2017 model in 2016, followed by its facelift towards the end of 2019. The arrival of the next-generation, Korean-market Grandeur planned for next year would come at a similar interval of three years between its sixth-generation launch and facelift, and hybrid version of the Grandeur is also planned for 2022.

Arriving before these will be the Elantra N, which has been teased in camouflage form ahead of its planned debut this year. Its sharing of powertrain with the Veloster N and the i30 N would see outputs in the region of 275 hp from the 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four cylinder petrol engine.

Just shown in camouflage is the G70 Shooting Brake, which is set to enter the European market populated by the likes of the C-Class Estate, Audi A4 Avant and the BMW 3 Series Touring. Possible engine options for the G70 Shooting Brake could be the sedan’s petrol engine range, comprised of a 255 PS/353 Nm Theta II 2.0 litre turbo inline-four, and a 370 PS/510 Nm Lambda II 3.3 litre V6.

GALLERY: Hyundai Prophecy concept

GALLERY: Genesis GV70e spyshots