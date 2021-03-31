In Cars, Genesis, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 31 March 2021 6:55 pm / 0 comments

Genesis has an electrified version of the GV70 in the works, and it appears that the luxury arm of Hyundai is skipping hybrid electrification and going straight to a fully electric powertrain for the luxury crossover, according to our spy photographer sources; this is evidenced by the closed-off grille seen here on the development vehicle.

The front end continues to feature the stacked headlamp assembly, and also retains the lower air intake within the front bumper. Cladding still covers most of the development vehicle here, though the exterior panel sculpting from the internal-combustion GV70 can be expected to carry over here. Naturally, the rear end of this fully electric development unit no longer requires exhaust outlets.

Our sources suggest that the electric powertrain for this EV version of the GV70 could come from the just-launched Kia EV6, which in its most potent EV6 GT form produces 577 hp and 740 Nm of torque in combined output from its dual-motor configuration. Other versions of the Kia EV6 include 225 hp and 320 hp versions in RWD and AWD respectively, and a 168 hp base variant.

Thus equipped, a GV70 with the most potent powertrain will comfortbly exceed the performance of the 3.5 litre petrol V6 version of the GV70, which does 5.1 seconds for the 0-100 km/h run, while the more modest versions of any potential EV6-derived powertrain will be more closely matched by the 304 PS/422 Nm 2.5 litre Smartstream T-GDi petrol engine.

There will be more to be revealed about the fully electric version of the Genesis GV70, which our sources indicate could debut towards the end of this year.