In Cars, Genesis, International News / By Gerard Lye / 10 May 2021 11:28 am / 0 comments

With Genesis poised to enter the European market this year, the company has now teased another model that will be making its way to the continent. Recently, the luxury division of Hyundai released photos of the upcoming G70 Shooting Brake, which is the wagon version of the G70 sedan that will look to take on the C-Class Estate, Audi A4 Avant and BMW 3 Series Touring.

The G70 sedan received a substantial facelift last year, which introduces the brand’s Athletic Elegance design philosophy that is now a staple across the model range. The wagon version is pretty much that car but with a longer roofline that ends at a more pronounced rear spoiler and liftgate.

The model-specific rear also features the brand’s signature “two lines” taillights that slightly encroaches into the tailgate, while oval exhaust tips are similar to those on the sedan. Expect an identical interior too, although the added bodywork should provide even more cargo capacity.

Genesis says its new model will make its debut soon, but did not provide much in the way of details. The G70 sedan is available with a Theta II 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine making 255 PS (252 hp) and 353 Nm of torque, plus a Lambda II 3.3 litre turbo V6 with 370 PS (365 hp) and 510 Nm.

In Korea, the model is also offered with a R II 2.2 litre turbodiesel that serves up 202 PS (199 hp) and 441 Nm. A six-speed manual can be paired with the 2.0 litre mill as an option, while an eight-speed automatic is used for the entire range, with all-wheel drive being an alternative to rear-wheel drive.

GALLERY: 2020 Genesis G70