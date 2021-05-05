In Cars, Genesis, International News / By Gerard Lye / 5 May 2021 11:10 am / 0 comments

Genesis has confirmed its entry into the European market, with sales set to begin in the United Kingdom, Germany and Switzerland this summer (around June) via online stores and through Genesis Studios set to be opened in London, Munich and Zurich.

The first cars to be offered by the brand will the G80 sedan and GV80 SUV, both said to be “tuned for European road” having undergone tens of thousands of kilometers of testing across 15 countries on some of the continent’s toughest and challenging roads, including the Nürburgring circuit.

The G70 and GV70 will follow soon after and the company is also committed to offering three battery electric vehicles within its first year of operation in Europe, beginning with the Electrified G80 that made its global debut in China last month.

A further two BEVs – one of which will be built on a dedicated electric platform – will also join the line-up. Likely models include an all-electric version of the GV70 as well as a crossover (codenamed JW) built upon Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which is also used for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

“Over the past five years, our customers around the world have come to recognise our commitment to exceptional design, product quality and an authentic and mindful brand experience throughout the entire ownership journey. We believe now is the right time for the next chapter in our brand history. We are excited to bring our brand identity and distinct range of luxury vehicles to Europe,” commented Jaehoon (Jay) Chang, global head of Genesis.

The luxury vehicle division of Hyundai has been around for more than five years now, and will enter a market that is populated by notable rivals like Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi and Lexus. To stand out from the crowd, the company promises to place exceptional customer service over sales through what it calls the “Genesis difference” that involves transparent pricing options, with no haggling or discounting – just one price walk for every customer.

There’s also a five-year care plan with no hidden extras that includes warranty, servicing, roadside assistance, courtesy car as well as mapping and over-the-air software updates. “We are excited to bring such a strong range of globally recognised products to the region. Genesis is already well-known for its impeccably high standards in design, technology, safety and reliability,” said Dominique Boesch, managing director of Genesis Motor Europe.

“However, it is our mission to offer so much more than just great products. We know that customers today crave experiences, and the onus is on us as a premium luxury brand to deliver a service which provides both convenience and exceptional hospitality to our customers. That is how we will stand apart,” he added.

Another important aspect of the brand experience will be the appointment of a Genesis Personal Assistant, which the company says is “recruited from hospitality and retail sectors, who will manage every aspect of their buying and ownership experience to respect the greatest luxury of all – time.” The Genesis Motor Europe promise is that “we come to you,” providing home or office delivery and collection to remove the need to visit a dealer ever again.