In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / 19 November 2021 2:17 pm / 1 comment

Proton Petaling Jaya, a 3S dealership operated by Regal Motors, has launched a new website designed to offer more convenience to customers who do not wish to visit the showroom in the age of COVID-19. With this, buyers will be able to check out their desired car, drive it and make their purchase right from the comfort and safety of their home.

The page provides relevant specs and equipment of each Proton, as well as downloads of all brochures. Should you want to get behind the wheel, you can schedule a test drive of any model you want, with the car being delivered to your home or office. For extra safety, the test unit will be sanitised before and after each drive, and all sales advisors are fully-vaccinated and will wear face masks and shields.

Click to enlarge

You can then proceed to make an online booking, after which a sales advisor will be on hand to guide you through the purchasing process – and if you want, you can even have the car delivered to your doorstep. Customers will be able to enjoy the same official promotions online as they would at a conventional dealer.

The website is available here, and if you would still like to visit a physical showroom, Proton Petaling Jaya is located along Jalan Bersatu 13/4, Section 13, Petaling Jaya.