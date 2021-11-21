In Cars, International News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 21 November 2021 3:51 am / 0 comments

Proton Kenya has announced the delivery of 30 units of the X70 SUV to the Kenya Police Service, which will be used for official policing duties. “The Proton X70 will bring supreme style, superb stability and comfort for the national police service as they execute their mandate,” the company said in a post on its Facebook page recently.

The X70 is one of three Proton models sold in Kenya and is available in a sole Premium 2WD variant over there. Motivation comes from a 1.5 TGDi three-cylinder engine, which is same engine used in the top-spec X50 1.5 TGDi Flagship in Malaysia as well as the X70 in Pakistan. The mill is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and is rated at 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque.

In terms of equipment, the Kenyan Premium 2WD closely mirrors our Premium X 2WD, with features such as 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, Nappa leather upholstery, powered front seats, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a powered tailgate with hands-free operation, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags and a full suite of advanced driver assist systems (AEB, ACC, LDW, BLIS).

However, looking at the photos uploaded by Proton Kenya, the X70 units received by the Kenyan police force are more akin to the Standard variant for the Malaysian market. Key giveaways include the lack of the aforementioned sunroof, along with smaller 17-inch wheels and halogen projector headlamps. The SUVs also have two-tone exteriors that correspond to the Kenyan police livery, and will likely be given additional equipment (sirens, lights, etc.) before entering service.

Besides the X70, Simba Corporation (Simba) – the sole authorised distributor of Proton cars in Kenya – also sells the Persona and Saga. The latter is a locally-assembled (CKD) model that comes from the Associated Vehicle Assemblers (AVA) plant located at Miritini, Mombasa.