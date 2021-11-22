In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 22 November 2021 11:00 am / 4 comments

The new Mitsubishi Airtrek has been officially launched in China at this year’s Auto Guangzhou, a few months after the SUV was revealed back in July. Built by GAC Mitsubishi Motors (GMMC), which is a joint venture between Mitsubishi and Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), the Airtrek will reportedly on sale in spring next year, with prices ranging between 210,000 and 240,000 yuan (RM137,665 and RM157,332).

While the nameplate might invoke nostalgia, the reborn Airtrek is very different from what the Outlander-associated model you remember from the 2000s. For starters, it’s now an electric vehicle equipped a front-mounted motor rated at 224 PS (221 hp or 165 kW) and 350 Nm of torque.

The e-motor draws power from a 70-kWh, 350-volt ternary lithium battery that provides a range of 520 km based on the CLTC cycle. Charging details are limited, but according to GMMC, the Airtrek takes 43 minutes to get from a 30-80% state of charge with DC charging – the product page also lists AC charging of up to 6.6 kW and 11 kW.

In terms of dimensions, the Airtrek measures 4,630 mm long, 1,920 mm wide, 1,728 mm tall and the wheelbase spans 2,830 mm. These figures, including those of the electric powertrain, are curiously similar to those of the Aion V Plus, which is another EV from GAC that was released in China earlier in September. It was always reported that the Airtrek is based on the Aion model, and while GMMC didn’t mention anything of the sort in its release, the numbers do suggest this to be the case.

Further evidence of this is the Airtrek’s design, which is similar to the V Plus, save for the specific front and rear ends. The Mitsubishi SUV sports the brand’s signature Dynamic Shield face, which is joined by a dual-tier lighting setup reminiscent of the Mi-Tech Concept – the daytime running lights are placed above the L-shaped main headlamps.

The largely closed-off grille is typical of an EV, while the lower intake has a cutout for the car’s sensors. Along the sides, flush door handles are similar to those of the V Plus, including the trailing taillight trim that ends at the rear door handles, albeit in body colour.

The taillights themselves are unique to the Airtrek, with the two-piece, T-shaped clusters extending into the tailgate. Meanwhile, the rear bumper mimics what you see at the front, with horizontal slats running across the lower apron, with a break for the number plate recess.

While the exterior may bear some similarities to the V Plus, the Airtrek’s interior is noticeably distinctive. The horizontal lines of the dashboard create a more contemporary look and is accompanied by a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster ahead of the driver, along with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment with integrated climate controls.

The latter cuts down on the number of buttons, with the other tactile controls being those on the four-spoke steering wheel as well as the gear selector and electronic parking brake switch on the raised centre console that has stowage space underneath.

Available equipment for the Airtrek include LED headlamps, 19- or 20-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone climate system with a PM2.5 air filter, powered front seats with heating, ventilation and memory function, up to eight speakers, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, front collision warning with AEB, a blind spot monitor, cruise and traffic jam assist as well as a powered liftgate.