23 November 2021

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) is now offering unaccompanied test drives in the Klang Valley. Yup, you can have the option of test driving a Mitsubishi vehicle without a sales consultant sitting beside you. Of course, you can have the SA with you – the choice is yours.

MMM says that this unprecedented move is because the Klang Valley is seeing strong demand for the Triton Athlete pick-up truck and the Xpander MPV, but Covid-19 still in the community.

“As the nation move towards the endemic era, living with Covid-19 and SOPs are the new-norm challenges that we need to adapt to. As a company, we adapt our business primarily to keep our customers safe. Hence we offer the unaccompanied test-drive option for a peace-of-mind shopping experience. This option will allow our customers to experience the Mitsubishi cars on their terms with limited contact,” said MMM’s CEO Shinya Ikeda.

How does it work? Customers will need to visit MMM’s official website and submit a test drive request. An authorised personnel will then contact the customer to verify and confirm the appointment and make necessary arrangements to deliver the test vehicle to the customer’s location.

Before handing over the keys, Mitsubishi staff will sanitise all the touch points and provide product information. The customer is then free to test drive the vehicle up to one hour, before returning it to the location where he/she started.

“Shopping for a new vehicle present day is different than it was before the pandemic. At Mitsubishi Motors, we saw this as an opportunity to improve our customer’s experience and convenience. Through our online showroom, customers can learn about Mitsubishi vehicles, and they only need to fill up a form to schedule an appointment with our dealers. We will then take care of the rest of the process, right to delivering the vehicle to customer’s doorsteps,” Ikeda added.

Last month, MMM announced a new home delivery service.