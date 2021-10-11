In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 11 October 2021 12:21 pm / 1 comment

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has introduced a new home delivery service which provides customers with the option to have their brand-new Mitsubishi delivered to their doorstep on a single car carrier truck.

The service is available to customers who successfully book and register a Mitsubishi via MMM’s online showroom, and will first be rolled out in the Klang Valley before being expanded to other regions in Malaysia.

“As Malaysia prepares to transition from the Covid-19 pandemic to the endemic phase, Mitsubishi Motors is making an effort to ensure that our digital services are improved for customers’ safety and convenience. We want to provide an option for customers to shop online, offering something unorthodox to car ownership,” said Tomoyuki Shinnishi, CEO of MMM.

“We offer a one-stop digital service from viewing the car via the virtual showroom, booking a test drive, finalising the sales process online such as booking, as well as trade-in and having the new car delivered right to their doorstep,” he added.

As part of an ongoing promotion, customers can use the promo code “4SUREBELI” to receive a limited-edition North Face jacket when they book and register a Triton using MMM’s online showroom.