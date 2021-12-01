In Cars, International News, Technology, Volkswagen / By Matthew H Tong / 1 December 2021 6:45 pm / 0 comments

Volkswagen has announced that it will be introducing new innovative software-driven technologies to improve the qualities of its next-generation vehicles.

In a recent webinar, VW driving dynamics boss Karsten Schebsdat told Autocar that the new chassis and steering systems currently in development will “greatly improve ride quality and overall comfort.” The chassis tech will apparently also reduce body roll, increase the car’s responsiveness and precision, reduce pitching and improve general composure.

This system will be used for both fully electric and internal combustion models, plus they will aid the shift to autonomy, allowing passengers to enjoy activities such as reading or consume content comfortably.

“The body’s pitching and rolling movements are significantly minimised and the driving dynamics optimised because the car reacts to steering movements more quickly and is more precise to drive. And this development is very important in terms of highly automated driving. This is how we ensure passengers are as comfortable as possible in all situations,” Schebsdat explained.

As for the software-aided steering system, it removes the need for a steering column, so there’s no physical connection between the driver and the car’s wheels. The traditional mechanical system will be replaced entirely by software, a move which will also benefit driving aids such as lane assist and travel assist.

Software is a big part of the automaker’s Accelerate strategy, and it “will also be more important for steering in the future,” Schebsdat added. “It gives us many more opportunities to influence steering characteristics, which can be implemented on a model-specific basis for all platforms later on.” However, Volkswagen has yet to reveal when the new chassis and steering systems will be introduced.