9 December 2021

During its tenth-anniversary celebration today, ASEAN NCAP took the opportunity to give out its Decade of Safer Vehicle awards to recognise the vehicle safety achievements of car companies and individuals.

Honda was the big winner here, scooping up a total of six gongs. These included Best Forward-facing Child Occupant Protection in the 2017-2020 protocol for the Accord, the Safety Technology Award for the Civic (for autonomous emergency braking with motorcycle detection), Most Five-star Cars (Adult Occupant Protection) in the 2012-2016 protocol and the Excellent Award for Consistent Five-star for the City and Civic. The company also received an award for being the Best Road Safety Partner.

Close behind with four awards was Toyota, which was given Best Adult Occupant Protection in the 2017-2020 protocol for the C-HR, Best Safety Assist in 2019 for the Toyota Majesty/Granvia and Most Five-star Cars both in the 2017-2020 protocol and overall.

Elsewhere, Nissan was awarded Best Adult Occupant Protection and Forward-facing Child Occupant Protection from 2017 to 2020 for the Teana and Most Five-star Cars (Child Occupant Protection) from 2012 to 2016. The other award winners were Perodua for Best Safety Assist in 2017 for the Myvi, Hyundai for Best Safety Assist in 2018 for the Ioniq Hybrid and Isuzu for Best Safety Assist in 2020 for the MU-X.

The agency also recognised the contributions made by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA) and Global NCAP by awarding them the Excellent Award for organisations. Road Safety Council (MKJR) treasurer Ahmed Ismail Haji Amin and Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) chairman Datuk Suret Singh were also given the Excellent Award for individuals.