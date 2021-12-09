In Bikes, Cars, Local News, Safety / By Jonathan Lee / 9 December 2021 1:11 pm / 3 comments

The New Car Assessment Programme for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP) is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, having started by crash testing eight models with funding with Global NCAP. Since then, the agency has assessed around 110 models and variants and released 137 safety ratings.

A celebratory event was held today in conjunction with the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS), attended by representatives of various vehicle manufacturers and suppliers, along with the Harley Owners Group Petaling Jaya Chapter Malaysia. Safety demonstrations of autonomous emergency braking and motorcycle ABS were also conducted during the event.

Since its founding, ASEAN NCAP has developed three five-year roadmaps, the latest of which will run from 2021 to 2025 and incorporates a new assessment pillar dedicated to collision avoidance with vulnerable road users, particularly motorcycles.

“The establishment of ASEAN NCAP has produced a significant impact on vehicle safety aspects in Malaysia, including the installation of at least two airbags in new vehicles, stability control, autonomous emergency braking and, most importantly, the emphasis on Blind Spot Technology (BST) to detect the presence of motorcycles, [along with] other technologies that are expected to help in reducing collisions and crashes on the road,” said ministry of transport director secretary-general Datuk Razali bin Mohamad.

However, the number of deaths involving motorcyclists in the ASEAN region, particularly in Malaysia, remains high, Razali added. The inclusion of BST in its protocol as part of the requirement to earn points in the star rating assessment is meant to reduce the number of fatalities on the road.

“Nevertheless, it is unfair to simply expect [four-wheeled] vehicle manufacturers to add important technologies in their vehicles. Motorcycle manufacturers should also be proactive in installing important technologies in motorcycles, such as ABS. Congratulations to all motorcycle manufacturers such as SYM, which has released a motorcycle model, the SYM Husky ADV, that has ABS as standard equipment. Such efforts should be highly regarded by the entire community in saving the lives of motorcyclists.”

During the event, ASEAN NCAP also presented the Decade of Safer Vehicles Awards to car companies and individuals that have contributed to better vehicle safety in Malaysia, as well as to encourage their continued achievements.

Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim, ASEAN NCAP secretary-general and acting chairman, said: “The Decade of Safer Vehicles Awards are our way of giving credit where it is due and also provide recognition to manufacturers who have consistently adhered to our protocol to ensure that their vehicles obtain five-star ratings. My wish is that the awards serve as a catalyst to encourage other manufacturers to continuously research and improve their respective vehicles by putting safety first in the development of their cars.”