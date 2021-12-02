In Bikes, International Bike News, SYM / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 2 December 2021 10:34 am / 0 comments

With the popularity of the urban adventure scooter segment, especially in the Asian region, Taiwanese scooter maker SYM has unveiled the 2022 SYM Husky ADV. With 150 cc displacement, the Husky ADV takes direct aim at rivals in the Malaysia market such as the Honda ADV150 (RM11,999) and the WMoto Xtreme 150i (RM9,588) .

Of note is the fuel tank capacity of the Husky ADV, which holds some 15-litres, more than even some maxi scooters such as the SYM MaxSym TL500 (RM35,888, 12.5-litre tank). Styling for the Husky ADV draws cues from its market competition as well as bigger adventure-touring bikes, with angular lines and sharp cut panels for that “rugged” look.

Power comes from a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, SOHC four-valve mill displacing 150 cc. Fed by EFI, the Husky ADV produces 14.4 hp at 7,500 rpm and 14.5 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, which compares against the 14.6 hp at 8,500 rpm and 13.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm of the Honda ADV150.

LED lighting is used throughout on the Husky ADV, including LED DRLs while the colour TFT-LCD instrument panel in the cockpit comes with auto-dimming function that adjusts to ambient lighting conditions. Suspension is conventional for a scooter in this class, with telescopic forks in front and mono shock in the rear.

Two-channel ABS is standard equipment, with the front using a 260 mm brake disc and a 233 mm disc stopping the rear. The Husky ADV rolls on 13-inch wheels front and back, shod in 120/70 and 130/70 rubber, while seat height is set at 780 mm.