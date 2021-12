In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 13 December 2021 1:07 pm / 0 comments

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has begun teasing the W223 S-Class ahead of the model’s official launch here. The seventh generation of the brand’s flagship sedan first made its global debut back in September last year, replacing the sixth-generation model that has been around since 2013.

The redesigned S-Class follows in the footsteps of the latest E-Class, with the front end sporting a new grille that is much larger than before. This is accompanied by slimmer and wider trapezoidal headlamps that bear arrow-shaped LED daytime running lights and indicators.

Along the sides, there are now pop-up door handles that sit flush when not used, but the overall profile doesn’t differ by a whole lot, aside from the raised shoulder crease to be in line with the window line.

At the rear, two-piece, horizontal taillights – like the CLS – replace the previous model’s vertically-oriented cluster, with a chrome trim piece linking them. Overall, Mercedes-Benz says the new shape and aero improvements contribute to a body with a drag coefficient of as low as 0.22.

The overhaul continues inside, where the S-Class boasts a more minimalist dashboard that features a massive touchscreen flowing into the centre console. This is where almost all vehicle functions are accessed, including the HVAC controls, although there is a thin strip underneath with specific controls for quick access.

The driver gets a configurable digital instrument cluster with various displays, while those in the back have their own rear-seat entertainment screens if optioned. Comfort and luxury are key pillars for the S-Class, so there’s plenty of premium materials on display, along with seats that are designed to pamper.

No shortage of technologies too, including the latest Mercedes-Benz User Experience, an optional E-Active Body Control system, Level 3 semi-autonomous driving systems, a whole suite of safety and driver assists, Digital Light LED headlamps, and even rear-wheel steering (up to 10 degrees).

The S-Class debuted with two turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engines, namely the S 450 4Matic (367 PS/500 Nm) and mild hybrid S 500 4Matic (435 PS/520 Nm), both with a nine-speed 9G-Tronic automatic and all-wheel drive. A S 580 4Matic variant was added on later packing a 4.0 litre biturbo V8 with a mild hybrid system for 503 PS and 700 Nm.

The straight-six engines are more likely for our market, but we’ll only know detailed specifications when MBM launches the new S-Class. Rivals will include the BMW 7 Series, Audi A8 and Lexus LS.

