13 December 2021

The passenger vehicle market in China has a penchant for long-wheelbase versions of cars available elsewhere in the world, and now it’s the turn of the G05-generation BMW X5 to be sighted in stretched form for the Chinese market.

Compared to the regular-sized X5 that measures 4,922 mm long with a wheelbase of 2,975 mm, 2,004 mm wide and 1,745 mm tall, a filing by China’s ministry of industry and information technology states that the long-wheelbase X5 for China measures 5,060 mm long with a 3,105 mm wheelbase, the same width at 2,004 mm and 1,779 mm tall; making it 138 mm longer and 34 mm taller than the regular-length vehicle. Front and rear tracks for the LWB X5 are 1,680 mm and 1,688 mm, respectively.

For reference against the even larger X7, the three-row flagship SUV measures 5,151 mm long with a 3,105 mm wheelbase, 2,000 mm wide and 1,805 mm tall; this makes the long-wheelbase X5 91 mm shorter with an identical wheelbase, 4 mm wider and 26 mm lower than the X7.

Depicted here wearing an xDrive40Li badge on its tailgate, this long-wheelbase X5 for China has been described to feature a B58 petrol engine producing 245 kW, or 329 hp, which means it employs a version of the turbocharged inline-six that is in the xDrive40i and produces 340 PS and 450 Nm of torque.

In terms of exterior equipment, documentation shows the long-wheelbase X5 to the specified with a choice of 21-inch wheels shod in 275/40 front tyres and 315/35 rear tyres, while 22-inch wheels get 275/35 front tyres and 315/30 rear tyres, respectively.

There appear to be five wheel designs depicted in the Chinese government filing, along with a choice of either chrome or gloss black exterior trim packages, for the window surrounds and roof rails.

Prior to this, the X1 has been the sole long-wheelbase SUV offering from BMW, which made its debut in Beijing in 2016. What would be your choice for a large BMW SUV, dear readers – this, or the X7 flagship?