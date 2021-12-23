In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 23 December 2021 1:13 pm / 0 comments

Following the move by the road transport department (JPJ) to waive fees for replacement documents such as road tax, driving license and the vehicle ownership certificate (VOC) for flood victims, the land public transport agency (APAD) is doing the same.

APAD has announced that it will be waving charges for duplicate printing and additional charges (pengecualian caj cetakan pendua dan caj tambahan) for licensees who have been affected by the floods. Like those getting replacement documents from JPJ, those applying for fresh papers from APAD will need to submit a police report to confirm the loss of documents.

This special exemption is applicable from now till March 31, 2022.