In BMW, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 28 December 2021 6:09 pm / 0 comments

Millennium Welt, an authorised BMW dealer in Malaysia, has broken ground on its new 4S facility located in Seremban 2, Negeri Sembilan. To be built with an investment of RM60 million and scheduled to be completed by the first quarter of 2023, the 153,948-square foot facility will be designed based on the latest BMW Retail NEXT concept.

When completed, the Seremban 2 BMW 4S centre will feature 12 bays dedicated to aftersales services as well as 181 parking lots. It will also have a showroom displaying vehicles from BMW Group Malaysia’s brands, including BMW, MINI, BMW Motorrad, as well as approved pre-owned vehicles.

“As the sole authorised dealership for BMW Group Malaysia’s portfolio of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad vehicles in Negeri Sembilan, Millennium Welt has been an invaluable and reliable partner who continues to exemplify the brand’s promise of delivering premium ownership experience. With this new facility, we are confident that these standards will not only be upheld, but also exceeded in the near future when the doors are open to our Seremban customers,” said Hans de Visser, managing director of BMW Group Malaysia.

“At Millennium Welt, the premium ownership experience journey begins as soon as the customer steps into the dealership. It is our determination to help every prospective customer find the perfect BMW, MINI or BMW Motorrad vehicle that truly fits their needs,” commented Bryan Wong, managing director of Millennium Welt.

“From there, a seamless ownership experience awaits, as we are committed to delivering the promise of a premium aftersales experience. With this new facility, we look forward to igniting a greater sense of fascination for our premium vehicles amongst our customers in Negeri Sembilan,” he added.