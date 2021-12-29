In Feature Stories / By Matthew H Tong / 29 December 2021 4:22 pm / 0 comments

We at paultan.org pride ourselves with bringing you not just the latest automotive news, but also a collection of how-to guides that revolve around car ownership.

Topics such as new car purchases, model comparisons and used car buying guides have been covered in great detail over the years, so today, we’ll touch on a subject many still consider to be a money grab, and that is extended warranty packages.

If you’re an old hand in buying and selling cars, you would know that it wasn’t until recently that car dealers begin offering extended warranty packages. Back in the day, if you buy a used car, it’s common for them to not come with any form of warranty.

More established players will go the extra mile with a basic service before the handover, and some will even offer third-party warranties for that extra peace of mind. Since they are mostly sales oriented, the warranty scope can vary greatly – just ask around and you’ll know what we mean.

Brands like myTukar go even further. For example, all vehicles sold on its platform come with a one-year extended warranty, as well as one year of free service. Deals like this can be hard to come by if you look elsewhere for a used car.

Another notable initiative is the Hyundai Promise extended warranty programme by Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM). It caters to older models such as the Elantra MD, Elantra AD, Sonata LF, Tucson LM, Tucson TL, Santa Fe DM, and Starex.

The only catch is the vehicles must be no older than eight years from the date of manufacture, and the cars must also be within 300,000 km on the fifth year from their date of purchase. This extended warranty programme functions exactly like a new car’s warranty programme, but subject to yearly renewal and is limited to a cap of 30,000 km a year.

Is it really a form of money grab? Well, not really. Think of it as an insurance. You’ll never know when your engine or transmission will call it quits. When they do, you’ll be glad to have gotten that “insurance,” because otherwise you’ll be slapped with some pretty hefty, anxiety-inducing repair bills.

Other benefits that come with the warranty extension may include 24-hour roadside assistance with free towing as well. Also, when it comes to selling a vehicle with an active warranty package, it’s very likely for it to fetch an above-average price.

Chances are, owners like that would have taken good care of the car during their ownership period, and not put themselves at the mercy of potential mechanical failures. Think about it – wouldn’t you also be more inclined to pay slightly more for a used car that’s well taken care of, and still under warranty?

myTukar AutoFair 2022 – used cars with peace of mind

As mentioned above, every myTukar purchase includes a one-year extended warranty and one-year free service. It will be as worry-free as used car buys go. There’s even a five-day money-back guaranteed – no questions asked – if you somehow change your mind, of if the other half doesn’t approve!

The myTukar AutoFair 2022 will be held from January 7 to 9, 2022 at the myTukar Retail Experience Centre – Puchong South. Set to be Malaysia’s largest used car event with over 1,000 pre-owned vehicles available, you’ll find a wide selection of popular cars such as the Perodua Axia and Myvi, Proton Saga and Persona, various Honda and Toyota models, and even premium options from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo.

Aside from the usual myTukar benefits, purchase a car at myTukar AutoFair 2022 and you will also receive an additional year of free service (two in total), loan interest rates as low as 1.68%, same-day loan approval and car collection, and Trapo car mats for all models. Have an existing car to trade-in? myTukar will provide you with an on-the-spot trade-in offer.

There’s more. Buyers will also be entered into the myTukar Lucky Spin Promo to win one of six prizes, including a ninth-generation iPad. You’ll also be in the running to drive home in a Proton X70 Premium with myTukar’s 4th Anniversary Giveaway contest. Visitors can enjoy refreshments and visit partner brand booths, among other attractions.

By the way, there will be strict Covid-19 prevention procedures enforced, including contactless payment and mandatory masks, full vaccination and social distancing. More information can be found at the myTukar Auto Fair 2022 homepage, and you can also browse the inventory here to find what you’re looking for.