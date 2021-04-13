In Cars, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 13 April 2021 11:01 am / 0 comments

Sime Darby Auto Selection (SDAS), in collaboration with Guard My Ride (GMR) and RHB insurance, has introduced an extended warranty programme for its pre-owned cars. Vehicles with a mileage of under 140,000 km and are less than eight years old are eligible for the programme, which is available to customers who purchase pre-owned vehicles from SDAS.

The new programme offers comprehensive warranty coverage as well as repair and service for a number of components, which are:

Engine system

Rear/front axle

Electronic system

Transmission oil leaks

Steering system

Turbo system

Braking system

Air conditioning system

Cooling system

Ignition system

Fuel system

Transmission system

The extended warranty programme, which is priced between RM2,200 and RM6,900 per year depending on the vehicle age and type, also offers complimentary towing service to nationwide panel workshops for repair and servicing as well as insurance coverage and insurance underwriting.

The collaboration will see GMR being the service provider for all the extended warranty claims, towing service and repair work, while RHB insurance is the motor insurance and insurance underwriter provider. The programme can be purchased from SDAS Glenmarie; for more info, visit the SDAS website.